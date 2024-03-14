Leeds' xG Conceded (xGC) in the second tier this year is particularly impressive, especially compared with the likes of promotion rivals Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - all of whom boast impressive xGC tallies themselves.
The Whites have conceded just three goals in their last 12 league matches, all coming from set-pieces, meaning they are one of, if not the best, teams when it comes to defending from open play.
Here is a breakdown of every Championship team's xGC in 2023/24 and why Leeds' performance in particular could spell good news for the club's title hopes.
1. Rotherham United - 70.53 xGC
The Millers sit rock bottom of the Championship and it's no wonder - they've conceded the most xG in the second tier this season. They're headed back to League One by the looks of it.
2. Plymouth Argyle - 65.65 xGC
Argyle have conceded the second-most in the way of xG this season, but their ability to create chances and score goals means they aren't in as much trouble as Rotherham.
3. Swansea City - 60.51 xGC
Next on the list is relegation-threatened Swansea, who weren't exactly watertight when Leeds visited the Liberty Stadium last month.
4. Birmingham City - 58.92 xGC
The Blues are onto their third permanent manager of the season in Tony Mowbray, after parting company with John Eustace and Wayne Rooney earlier in the campaign.
5. Huddersfield Town - 58.13 xGC
The Terriers may have frustrated Leeds earlier this month, but they've not made a good job of doing so against too many other opponents.
6. Blackburn Rovers - 58.10 xGC
Rovers have slipped down the standings since the early portion of the season, largely due to their open style of play and porous defence.
