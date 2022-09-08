Leeds’ summer window came to a close without the club having added a left-back to Jesse Marsch’s squad.

After sealing incoming transfers for several first-team players, many supporters believed the club’s business would only be completed upon the arrival of an alternative centre-forward and cover at left-back.

Last season, Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo were United’s two main options on the left-hand side of defence but with both ruled out through injury at the start of 2022/23, Marsch was left to find a solution from within his squad.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch speaks to Pascal Struijk of Leeds after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Recently called up to the Netherlands setup for the first time, Pascal Struijk has emerged as the solution to Leeds’ lack of depth in that position. The 23-year-old has started each of the Whites’ league fixtures there this season and some would like to see him remain outside his natural berth of left centre-back.

Last year, Firpo’s adaptation to the Premier League left a lot to be desired as the former Spain Under-21 international picked up 11 bookings in just 24 league appearances.

Struijk’s start to this campaign at left-back, where he ranks highly for successful tackles, interceptions and touches of the ball, has solved one problem but created another.

As Firpo returns to full fitness it is likely he will be given the opportunity to reclaim his place in the starting XI, but given the reliability with which Struijk has performed in this early part of the season, Marsch knows he can readily call upon the Dutchman to deputise if he is left dissatisfied by alternatives in his squad.

Struijk’s youth and positional flexibility is not only an issue for the Spaniard Firpo, but also for the more experienced Stuart Dallas.

The Northern Irish international is still some months away from a return to the pitch after sustaining a femoral fracture towards the end of last season.

At the age of 31 having spent such a lengthy period out of action with such a severe injury, there is no guarantee Dallas returns with the same malleability he has become renowned for.

At Elland Road, the pecking order for left-backs has slowly shifted with Struijk beginning 2022 as merely an emergency option, but could enter 2023 as Marsch’s first-choice in that position.

Until now, the decision has largely been taken out of the head coach’s hands as Struijk has been the only suitable senior option.

However, the Leeds United left-back day of reckoning is fast approaching as fit-again Firpo, Dallas and Struijk all vie for one place in the team.

Given his incremental all-round improvement as a player since joining the first-team group, further exposure at left-back will only cause the Dutch World Cup hopeful to learn the role more acutely, in theory at least.

Firpo, on the other hand, is unlikely to feature anywhere else in this Leeds team, while Dallas’ minutes are expected to be limited across the board given the nature of his gradual reintroduction, a change in formation, Leeds’ addition of Marc Roca and Tyler Adams to defensive midfield and, of course, Struijk’s form.

Strength in depth is something Leeds lacked desperately last season, and while those who have been usurped at the start of this campaign may disagree, multiple options for the same position is not a bad thing.

Factor in Leo Hjelde’s ability to play left-back also and Leeds have four very different profiles for the same spot: experienced, versatile utility man, attack-first Spanish import, young but capable pretender and exciting up-and-comer.