Leeds United defender Tom Pearce joins Scunthorpe United as Sam Dalby leaves for Morecambe

Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce has joined League One Scunthorpe United on loan to the end of the season.

Pearce completed a switch to Glanford Park this evening, departing in search of first-team football after a quiet spell under Marcelo Bielsa.

The defender spent time on the sidelines with a metatarsal injury either side of Christmas but he has played only five times during Bielsa’s reign and last featured in the Championship in October.

Leeds were drawn into a battle to keep Pearce after his previous contract neared expiry last season but they retained the England Under-20 international with the offer of a new four-year deal.

His progress has been limited since then, however, and Leeds were willing to loan him out with Gjanni Alioski currently installed at left-back and Barry Douglas fit again after a muscle problem.

Scunthorpe are in need of a full-back with former Elland Road loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson sidelined by injury.

Under-23s forward Sam Dalby, meanwhile, has joined League Two side Morecambe on a temporary basis for the rest of the term.

Dalby, who Leeds recruited from Leyton Orient in the last January transfer window, is yet to feature for the club’s first team.