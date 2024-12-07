Leeds United defender Junior Firpo was forced off through injury during the first half of the Whites' Championship encounter with Derby County on Saturday lunchtime.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dominican Republic defender was a doubt for this weekend's fixture after picking up a foot injury in training but was unable to complete the first half at Elland Road.

Max Wober was required to step in and deputise for Firpo, who went down after 20 minutes on the clock with what appeared to be an issue to the back of his right leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firpo has only recently returned from a three-match suspension and was in the process of making his 100th appearance in Leeds colours. He is now a doubt for next Tuesday's Elland Road meeting with promotion challengers Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke does have options at left-back with Wober, summer signing Isaac Schmidt and experienced Sam Byram to stand in for the first-choice Firpo. However, injury to the 28-year-old is a blow for Leeds given his form throughout 2024, recording double figures in assists for club and country.

United have several games over the next month, therefore Farke will hope the problem sustained by Firpo is not too severe and does not keep him out of action for a prolonged period.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Ethan Ampadu returned to the matchday squad for the first time in two months after overcoming a knee injury picked up earlier in the campaign.