Leeds youngster Cresswell took to social media on Saturday evening to share the aftermath of a clash with Hull City forward Oscar Estupinan. Sporting a black eye and a forehead cut requiring stitches, the Millwall loanee captioned the grisly picture with: “love this game”.

Cresswell’s loan side drew 0-0 with Hull at The Den, but the visitors were reduced to ten men by referee John Busby during the first half as Colombian Estupinan’s high boot connected with Cresswell’s face. Busby determined the incident to have endangered Cresswell enough to show a straight red card.

Despite the gruesome nature of Cresswell’s facial injury, the youngster completed 90 minutes and was left on the field by Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Charlie Cresswell is currently out on loan at Millwall (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fellow Leeds loanee Jamie Shackleton made an appearance from the bench in the closing stages.

Cresswell has started each of Millwall’s last three fixtures in the Championship, recording back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent matches.