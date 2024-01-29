Leeds United are to free-up space in their squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline day, with a young defender heading out to another Championship side.

Reports suggest that Leo Hjelde is on his way to Sunderland on what would be a permanent move for the Norway U21 international. Hjelde has found it difficult to break into the Whites' side since his move from Celtic in 2021 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This campaign has seen him appear just three times for Leeds, two of those in the Carabao Cup, though he did start in the opening day draw with Cardiff City. Since then Hjelde has fallen down the pecking order and is not seen as part of manager Daniel Farke's plans.

The switch to Sunderland, as reported by the Telegraph, sees the Norwegian come in to help cover a problem area for Black Cats boss Michael Beale who has seen his options limited by injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin.

Sunderland, who have struggled to get going under former Rangers manager Beale since he took over from Tony Mowbray, got their play-off push back underway on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Stoke City in one of the few Championship matches played due to the FA Cup fourth round ties.