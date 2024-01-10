Leeds United defender Kris Moore has completed a six-month loan move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian during the January transfer window, pending an official announcement by the club.

Versatile defender Moore is a graduate of Leeds' academy system at Thorp Arch and is expected to slot straight into Nick Montgomery's matchday squads at Easter Road with a number of the manager's existing defenders away on international duty.

Hibs have lost Rocky Bushiri (DR Congo) and Lewis Miller (Australia) to the Africa Cup of Nations and AFC Asian Cup, respectively, leaving the Edinburgh club fielding 17-year-old Rory Whittaker at right-back in recent fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore has featured prominently in that position this season for Leeds' Under-21 side and is widely regarded as one of the players within the reserves who is ready for regular senior football. Fellow Leeds graduate Nohan Kenneh made the switch to Hibernian two summers ago upon the expiry of his Elland Road contract and this season is on loan at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

Moore has represented Leeds' U21/U23s on over 50 occasions, skippering the team during several of those outings. He featured during the Whites' pre-season friendly defeat to Manchester United in Oslo last summer, but is yet to make his competitive first-team bow at Elland Road. Moore is understood to have travelled with the Hibernian squad to Dubai for warm weather training ahead of his announcement by the Scottish Premiership club.

Hibs boss Montgomery was quizzed on Moore's potential arrival earlier this month: "I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs. We’ve been linked with a lot of players since I’ve been at the club. Right now, there’s nothing to tell you.