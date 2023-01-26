The 21-year-old has today completed a medical with the Hatters and signs on loan until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, when he will return to Leeds United. Drameh has found first-team minutes hard to come by this season, with more senior figures Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling featuring at right-back in the vast majority of the Whites’ Premier League matches.

Drameh has largely been restricted to appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2 for United’s Under-21 side, and is keen to return to regular senior football since a promising loan deal with Cardiff City expired at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds defender bid farewell to his Elland Road teammates on Wednesday, leaving with the blessing of head coach Jesse Marsch; this year’s January departure a great deal smoother than his exit twelve months ago which rankled with then-boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Luton do not have an option or obligation to buy the young defender included in their loan deal as Marsch is keen for Drameh to return to Leeds for the final year of his contract in the summer. The American has reiterated on numerous occasions he ‘likes’ Drameh, but has admittedly found it tricky to offer the youngster the minutes he needs to continue his development.

Hatters manager Rob Edwards is understood to have played a key role in persuading Drameh that Luton is the optimal destination for him to spend the remainder of the season, amid interest – both on loan and for a permanent transfer – from several other interested parties. The former Forest Green Rovers and Watford manager took charge at Kenilworth Road in November after a brief spell with the Hornets came to an end.

Luton’s style utilises attacking wing-backs, which particularly suits Drameh’s game. He is expected to replace James Bree who is on the verge of signing for Southampton and will slot into Edwards’ starting XI next Tuesday against former loan club Cardiff.