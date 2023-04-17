Cresswell will be hoping for a swift return in order to assist in the Lions’ bid to make the Championship play-offs at the end of the season. Millwall are currently fifth in the second tier, tailed by several teams outside the top six who are within reach of Gary Rowett’s side. Cresswell injured his eye socket during Millwall’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of the month, having worked his way back into the side after a brief period in which he had fallen out of favour.

The Leeds loanee was selected in the Championship’s Team of the Week following his clean sheet display versus the Baggies and has featured 28 times in the Championship this season. Cresswell’s injury put an end to a run of 12 consecutive starts in the second tier which comprised five wins and three clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowett's men are chasing a place in the Championship play-offs for the first time in 21 years, when Mark McGhee’s side finished fourth but missed out on promotion to the top flight.

"Surgery all done and successful, time to rest recover and get back on that pitch safely. Thanks for your messages”, Cresswell posted on Instagram, sharing a picture of his swollen right eye.

The Championship play-off semi-finals are four weeks away, which Cresswell will hope to be available for. In the meantime Millwall face Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers before the end of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad