Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On-loan Leeds defender Roberts says his father chose to drive five hours from Swansea to watch United's win over the Foxes on Friday night, in which the Welsh international scored the Whites' leveller with less than ten minutes remaining.

Roberts was introduced during the second half in place of Junior Firpo with Leeds trailing 1-0 to the league leaders, but found himself on the scoresheet within minutes, striking low and hard to draw Leeds level. Deflected efforts from Archie Gray and Patrick Bamford - via a Dan James free-kick - clinched a famous victory at Elland Road on a night when Leeds fans were sent home in jubilant mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Fantastic occasion. In the dressing room before the game I said to the lads, it's going to be exciting, relish it, enjoy it and bring yourself to the game. Luckily for me, personally, delighted to get on to start with and when I came to Leeds I said I wanted to help and I think today obviously I helped more than enough coming on and getting the goal," Roberts told the YEP at full-time.

A deadline day loan signing from Burnley, Roberts is yet to make his full debut for the Whites but may have already written himself into United folklore with what could prove to be a hugely consequential goal in Leeds' bid to win automatic promotion at the end of the season.

"I've played in big games before, it's an occasion. When you play in them, when you come off the bench or you start, you want to be involved in the moments, you want to create something special and create memories to remember and I'm sure I've done that tonight - for myself if nobody else."

As for creating special memories, Roberts revealed his goal and the result held greater meaning to him on a personal level: "For some reason my Dad travelled all the way from Swansea, he must have had a feeling that I was going to come on and score so I'll go and see him now. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He doesn't come to many games but I think he just wanted to come and feel the atmosphere in a big game at Elland Road and yeah, like I say, I want to just make them proud and when I do play for Leeds all I can do is try my absolute best and help out and hopefully not just my family, but all the fans and anyone who cares for me is really proud of me."