Leeds United defender returns from injury as young Whites face West Ham in cup clash

Norway under-21s defender Hjelde suffered a knee injury in the closing stages of February's 3-0 defeat at Everton for United's first team and then underwent surgery.

But the 18-year-old has made a quick recovery and returned to the bench for Jesse Marsch's side in Saturday's Premier League clash at Watford.

Hjelde was an unused substitute in a 3-0 victory against the Hornets but lines up for United's under-23s two days later as part of an XI that also features January recruit Mateo Joseph upfront.

STARTING: Leeds United's 18-year-old Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde who has made a swift return from injury. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.