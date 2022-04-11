Leeds United defender returns from injury as young Whites face West Ham in cup clash
Leo Hjelde starts as Leeds United's under-23s face West Ham United's under-23s in the Premier League Cup last 16 at Rush Green Stadium on Monday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).
Norway under-21s defender Hjelde suffered a knee injury in the closing stages of February's 3-0 defeat at Everton for United's first team and then underwent surgery.
But the 18-year-old has made a quick recovery and returned to the bench for Jesse Marsch's side in Saturday's Premier League clash at Watford.
Hjelde was an unused substitute in a 3-0 victory against the Hornets but lines up for United's under-23s two days later as part of an XI that also features January recruit Mateo Joseph upfront.
Leeds United under-23s v West Ham United under-23s: Van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Mullen, Hjelde, McCarron, Jenkins, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Dean, Joseph. Subs: Ombang, Moore, Snowdon, Allen, McKinstry.