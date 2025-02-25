Leeds United defender and former Sheffield United man Jayden Bogle has responded to the reception he received at Bramall Lane on Monday night with a post on social media platform Instagram.

The Leeds full-back played his part as United completed a famous double over their South Yorkshire rivals, from whom Bogle signed last summer.

Upon his return to Bramall Lane, the 24-year-old was booed and jeered by the home support whilst other more unsavoury chants were sung in his direction.

It was to be Bogle and the visitors who would have the last laugh, though, as Leeds turned a one-nil deficit into a victory by two clear goals as the Blades were stunned into silence and sent heading for the exits as Joel Piroe rifled in a third.

"BOOOOOOM! This team. MOT," the Leeds defender wrote on social media with four images of his individual and the team's collective celebrations.

Given the nature of the welcome back Bogle received from Blades supporters, it could be speculated upon that the wording chosen in the defender's post is a deliberate ploy to curry favour with Whites fans, revelling in a dramatic victory over their rivals, as well as rattling cages at Bramall Lane.

Bogle joined Leeds in a deal worth £5 million last summer following Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League. Former Blades loanee Ethan Ampadu was also pictured celebrating passionately at full-time despite spending the 2019/20 campaign with Chris Wilder's side.