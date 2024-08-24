Leeds United defender reportedly agrees deal to join Championship rivals
Former Whites captain Liam Cooper has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.
The promotion-winning Leeds skipper has become a free agent this summer upon his Leeds contract expiring and boss Daniel Farke confirmed in pre-season that the centre-back was not part of the group he was working with.
Cooper has been linked with moves to several other Championship sides and has now reportedly agreed a deal to re-join former club Hull City in the final week of the summer transfer window.
According to BBC Humberside, Cooper - whose departure has not yet been announced by Leeds - was seen sitting in Tigers owner Acun Ilicali’s private box for Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash against Millwall.
