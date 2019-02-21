Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson spotted leading Malmo chants ahead of Chelsea clash

Pontus Jansson led pre-match chants with fellow Malmo fans after travelling to London to watch the second leg of the club’s Europa League tie with Chelsea.

The Leeds United defender was videoed in the streets of the capital conducting songs with Malmo’s away following having travelled south after training at Thorp Arch earlier today.

Jansson began his professional career with Malmo - now managed by former Leeds head coach Uwe Rosler - and is a lifelong supporter of the Swedish club.

The centre-back attended the first leg of their last 32 clash with Chelsea in Sweden last week, during a four-day break given to many of Leeds’ players by boss Marcelo Bielsa, and he is in London tonight as Malmo attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit.