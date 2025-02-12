Leeds United defender pokes fun at club captain with NFL joke after latest win on the road
The Dominican Republic full-back commented on Ampadu's Instagram post on Tuesday night, suggesting the Leeds skipper strikes a passing resemblance to the defeated Superbowl star.
Mahomes was a part of the Chiefs side which lost out to the Philadelphia Eagles in Superbowl LIX on Sunday night.
Firpo said: "Love it Mahomes from Temu", likening the Leeds captain to the Chiefs quarterback by utilising a popular Internet 'meme' format.
Temu is a Chinese company and online marketplace associated with discount goods, therefore it can be interpreted Firpo's joke suggested Ampadu was a low-budget version of Mahomes.
It provides an insight into the dressing room at Elland Road as the comment indicates there is a strong team spirit among senior members of Daniel Farke's group.
Firpo's quip received over 200 likes and a number of fans expressing the fact they had found it funny.
It followed United's convincing 4-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, in which Ampadu and Firpo completed 90 minutes, recording a sixth straight clean sheet in the league.
Leeds re-established a five-point lead at the top of the table over Sheffield United whilst opening an eight-point gap on 3rd-place Burnley, both of whom feature on Wednesday evening.