Leeds United defender pokes fun at club captain with NFL joke after latest win on the road

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST
Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has compared Whites club captain Ethan Ampadu to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Dominican Republic full-back commented on Ampadu's Instagram post on Tuesday night, suggesting the Leeds skipper strikes a passing resemblance to the defeated Superbowl star.

Mahomes was a part of the Chiefs side which lost out to the Philadelphia Eagles in Superbowl LIX on Sunday night.

Firpo said: "Love it Mahomes from Temu", likening the Leeds captain to the Chiefs quarterback by utilising a popular Internet 'meme' format.

Temu is a Chinese company and online marketplace associated with discount goods, therefore it can be interpreted Firpo's joke suggested Ampadu was a low-budget version of Mahomes.

It provides an insight into the dressing room at Elland Road as the comment indicates there is a strong team spirit among senior members of Daniel Farke's group.

Firpo's quip received over 200 likes and a number of fans expressing the fact they had found it funny.

The master: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)placeholder image
The master: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It followed United's convincing 4-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, in which Ampadu and Firpo completed 90 minutes, recording a sixth straight clean sheet in the league.

Leeds re-established a five-point lead at the top of the table over Sheffield United whilst opening an eight-point gap on 3rd-place Burnley, both of whom feature on Wednesday evening.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
