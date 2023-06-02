Leeds United defender 'outraged' but 'proud' following high-profile ending

Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente departed Leeds in January to join Serie A side Roma on loan for the rest of the season and the 29-year-old was named on boss Jose Mourinho’s bench for Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Sevilla in Budapest.

An ill-tempered affair ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes plus stoppage time and Llorente was finally handed his chance from the bench upon the interval of extra-time. Neither side were able to find a winner which meant a penalty shoot out to determine who would lift the trophy and also seal qualification for next season’s Champions League. Sevilla, though, held their nerve to be crowned Europa League winners for a record seventh time after a 4-1 triumph on spot kicks in which Llorente was not one of the penalty takers.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Llorente wrote: “Several hours have passed since we ended a dream. Sad about the result and outraged at some decisions, but very proud of the work of the whole team, who fought until the end and deserved more. I can only thank all the fans for their support. We didn’t get lucky enough in the penalty draw at the end.”

REFLECTIONS: From Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente, centre, pictured following defeat for his AS Roma side on penalties in Wednesday night's Europa League final against Sevilla at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Thirteen players were booked in Wednesday’s final, after which referee Anthony Taylor and his family received abuse which led to the Premier League releasing a statement on Friday afternoon.

A Premier League spokesperson said: “We are shocked and appalled by the unacceptable abuse directed at Anthony Taylor and his family as they travelled back from the UEFA Europa League Final. No one should have to suffer the inexcusable behaviour they had to endure yesterday. Anthony is one of our most experienced and accomplished match officials and we fully support him and his family.’