Leeds United defender Max Wober has told Sky Sport Austria he believes Elland Road is the 'perfect fit' for him at present, despite limited minutes this season and last term spent on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Austrian international joined up with the national team this week ahead of UEFA Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Norway. In a new interview, he has declared his commitment to the cause at Elland Road and acknowledges unless something changes between current centre-back partnership Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, he will need to be patient and wait for his chance.

"We are three central defenders who are at a very similar level," he said, before agreeing with Farke's team selection stance so far this season.

"If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn't change much as a coach. So I have to stand back and wait for the chance."

Leeds have not conceded in their last three Championship games, none of which Wober has featured in. His only minutes this term have come during the 3-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup First Round. Since then, he has struggled with a minor calf injury but has been passed fit to join up with Ralf Rangnick's squad in Klagenfurt before travelling to the Stožice Stadium in Slovenian capital Ljubljana for Friday's international.

The 26-year-old exercised a loan exit clause in his Elland Road contract last summer and spent a year with Bundesliga outfit Gladbach, competing at the top level of German football. There have been reports throughout the past couple of months suggesting the defender could depart for Gladbach once again, only this time on a permanent deal, however the German club deemed Leeds' valuation too high.

"I'm at Leeds, that's a perfect fit for me. I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave. I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won't be easy to work my way back to the same position as before," Wober acknowledged.

"The chance to play in the Premier League again is huge because on paper we have the best team and a broad squad. Our goal is clearly promotion," he added.