Leeds United defender makes 'lost' Whites admission with team needs and vow

A Leeds United defender has made a lost Whites admission with a team need but vow after Saturday’s goalless draw at West Brom.

The weekend’s Championship fixture at The Hawthorns marked United’s first game since the news emerged that Brighton had triggered a £40m release clause in the contract of record signing Georginio Rutter. As Rutter closed in on his move to the Seagulls, Leeds looked for a first win of the new season at West Brom as part of a summer that has also seen another attacking star man in Crysencio Summerville sold to West Ham United for £25m.

Between them, Rutter and Summerville contributed 27 goals and 24 assists last term, a loss Firpo admitted that Leeds now needed to act on but with a vow that his team would “get there” in the search for renewed attacking vigor.

Having also lost Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40m and Glen Kamara to Rennes for £8m, Whites boss Daniel Farke has already declared that Leeds now need two new attacking signings plus another central midfielder and full-back option in the last two weeks of the summer transfer window.

WHITES VOW: From Leeds United left back Junior Firpo. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Firpo admitted Leeds could be ‘pretty happy’ with their defensive work at The Hawthorns. Asked if the next step was to add the ‘attacking bit, Firpo admitted: “Obviously we have lost two really important players in terms of attacking wise. We lost a lot of goals, a lot of assists, creativity so we need to regroup as a team, we need to find different ways to play, to create chances. I think we will work on it and we will get there."