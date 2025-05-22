A Leeds defender has made an ambitious Whites claim.

Isaac Schmidt is shooting for the stars when it comes to Leeds United’s longer term prospects despite an honest admission about the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.

Versatile Swiss international full-back Schmidt joined Leeds from St Gallen last summer and has helped his new side back to the Premier League in the ultimate style as Championship champions.

Speaking in an interview with Blick, Schmidt admitted the manner of the club’s promotion and the celebrations that followed were unforgettable moments - especially the club’s title parade as 150,000 fans packed the streets of Leeds.

Schmidt, though, hailing the size of the club, now hopes that even bigger things could follow for the club longer term, the full-back daring to dream of the Whites in Europe and even competing for the Premier League title.

“Honestly, it was cool,” said Schmidt of the title celebrations and the club’s parade.

“Celebrating like that, after having done it with the fans, it was an unforgettable moment.

“We'll never experience that again—well, I hope we will, but the chances are very slim if we tell ourselves the truth. And there you have it, it's a title.

“I don't know where this club can go, but I hope we'll celebrate even bigger things later, like a place in Europe. And one day, maybe the English league title.”