Lewie Coyle will finish this season at Fleetwood Town after extending his loan from Leeds United.

Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle extends Fleetwood Town loan.

The right-back is to stay and see out the League One term with Fleetwood amid no plans on the part of Marcelo Bielsa to involve him in the second half of United’s Championship season.

Coyle spent the first half of this campaign at Highbury Stadium and completed a half-year loan in a 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day.

Leeds, however, have agreed to let the 23-year-old remain in Lancashire under Fleetwood manager Joey Barton, who has fielded Coyle in all but one of their league games.

Fleetwood are 12th in the League One table, 11 points off the play-offs.

United and Bielsa had the option of bringing Coyle back to Elland Road to feature in their promotion battle but Bielsa’s options at right-back are increasing with Luke Ayling fit again after a knee injury and Stuart Dallas close to returning from a fractured foot.

Youngster Jamie Shackleton started yesterday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Queens Park Rangers and is also in front of Coyle