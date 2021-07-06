De Bock signed for Leeds from Club Brugge when joining the club on a four and a half year deal back in January 2018 for around £1.5m.

The Belgian full back failed to establish himself as a first team regular and loan spells at Oostende, Sunderland, ADO Den Haag and Zulte Waregem have since followed.

De Bock had a loan spell with Waregem last season and the 28-year-old has now re-joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League side on loan until the end of next season.

LATEST MOVE: For Leeds United's Laurens De Bock. Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

The left back has featured just seven times for Leeds and his contract at United runs out next summer.

