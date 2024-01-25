Leeds United defender joins Scottish club on loan deal to work under ex-Newcastle and Everton man
Scotland Under-21 international and Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Mullen becomes the latest Leeds youngster to seal a loan away this month, following the likes of Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate, both of whom secured moves in the English Football League.
The Leeds defender joins Duncan Ferguson's Caley side, who are eighth in the Scottish Championship, and could make his debut for the Highland club this weekend against joint league leaders Raith Rovers.
A club statement issued by Leeds on Thursday afternoon read: "Mullen joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 and the 19-year-old defender has been a regular in the Under-21s, as well as representing Scotland at Under-19 and Under-21 level during that time.
"Everyone at Leeds United wishes Jeremiah the best of luck, during his time away from the club."
Mullen will return to Thorp Arch following the conclusion of his loan spell north of the border as the 19-year-old's contract does not expire until the summer of 2025.
The teenager has featured prominently for Leeds' Under-21s over the past couple of seasons, making over 50 appearances for the reserve side in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, as well as outings in other competitions such as the Premier League International Cup and PL Cup.
Caley boss Ferguson took charge in September 2023 after a failed spell as Forest Green Rovers head coach, in which he won just one of his 18 games at the helm. His role as Thistle manager is only the former Everton and Newcastle United striker's second permanent coaching role, having previously taken charge of the Toffees in a caretaker capacity.