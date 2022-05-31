Leeds United defender joins Paul Pogba and Sergi Canós in the Premier League's 'most ineffective' XI

There were scenes of wild celebration when another season in England's top flight was confirmed at the final whistle at the Brentford Community Stadium on the final day of the season.

But one Leeds United player has unwittingly taken a crown for topping the charts for a particularly unfavourable playing stat this season.

The data analysts at WhoScored have crunched the numbers to come up with this season's most ineffective eleven.

Find out who makes the starting line-up and why they've been included below....

GK - Ben Foster, Watford At 58.3%, the Hornets' shot-stopper has the worst save success rate in the Premier League.

CB - Daniel Amartey, Leicester City The 27-year-old has made four errors leading to a shot from an opponent, more than any other player in the division.

RB - Sergi Canós, Brentford The Spaniard only has a 69.4% success rate for passes inside his own half - the worst in the league.

CB - Diego Llorente, Leeds United The former Real Madrid player won just 43.9% of his aerial duels this season, fewer than any other player.