Leeds United defender involved in police car crash with officer treated at Elland Road scene
Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell was involved in a car crash with a police vehicle this morning but was unharmed and remains available for tonight's game against Norwich City.
The England Under-21 player was making his way to Elland Road near the West Stand entry gate when the collision took place around 10am on Thursday morning. A police officer was treated for minor injuries but Leeds United say the collision was a minor one and Cresswell sustained no injuries. Both cars sustained significant damage.
Police say their enquiries into the incident are ongoing. A spokesperson said: "At 10.13am today (Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."
Cresswell is expected to be part of the Leeds squad for tonight's play-off semi-final second leg against Norwich. The Leeds players park their cars behind the stadium's West Stand on matchdays, before spending the day at the team hotel for their final pre-match meetings
