The incident happened ahead of Leeds United’s Elland Road clash with Norwich City on Thursday evening

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell was involved in a car crash with a police vehicle this morning but was unharmed and remains available for tonight's game against Norwich City.

The England Under-21 player was making his way to Elland Road near the West Stand entry gate when the collision took place around 10am on Thursday morning. A police officer was treated for minor injuries but Leeds United say the collision was a minor one and Cresswell sustained no injuries. Both cars sustained significant damage.

Police say their enquiries into the incident are ongoing. A spokesperson said: "At 10.13am today (Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."