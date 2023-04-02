News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United defender 'gutted' after revealing horrible injury blow but return vow

A Leeds United defender has been hit with an injury blow which has left him “gutted” and brought an abrupt end to a stellar run.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Millwall and started for the 12th Lions league game in a row when lining up in Saturday’s Championship clash at West Brom. Cresswell, though, was taken off following an aerial challenge in the 89th minute and the Whites loanee has revealed that he has fractured his eye socket.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Cresswell wrote: “A great point away from home yesterday. Gutted to have fractured my eye socket but these things happen in football. Be back soon.”

Cresswell had played every minute of every league game since winning his place back in the side.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds United defender and Millwall loanee Charlie Cresswell, front. Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images.
