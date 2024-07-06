Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as preparations for the new season begin.

Leeds United are already preparing for the new season with pre-season training now underway. Daniel Farke has welcomed his men back to Thorp Arch for the start of their summer work and - no doubt - some intense fitness building.

The Whites are the favourites for promotion, but they are likely to see more talent follow Archie Gray through the exit doors amid interest in Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Illan Meslier. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the lates news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Struijk ‘interest’

Serie A side Torino are said to be showing interest in Pascal Struijk this summer, with the defender having enjoyed another impressive campaign. Sky Sports News.have reported that the centre-back has attracted fresh links with Leeds having done well to keep hold of him following their relegation from the Premier League.

Struijk will be seen as a vital part of the back line, but a Torino bid could turn his head given they are a top flight team that finished on the edge of the European spots last season. As things stand, the 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, meaning Leeds have a tight grip on him, able to demand a big fee.

Transfer ‘priorities’

Leeds will reportedly prioritise a wide player and a striker this summer, according to Ben Jacobs. He told GiveMeSport: “Leeds will now be looking for a wide player and a striker, and that will become even more pertinent if Crysencio Summerville departs. They could also be in the market for another right-back as well.

“It's interesting with Archie Gray because he was playing right-back for Leeds, but my understanding is that Tottenham are looking at him in midfield as well, and he can obviously play in both positions. Now we're into a new financial year, I think Leeds will be active in the market. They would still like to bring in two or three players between now and when the window shuts.”

Rodon on Leeds return

Joe Rodon has been discussing his permanent Leeds return, telling the club website: “Of course I knew Ethan (Ampadu) and Dan (James) before I came here [last season], but everyone at the club has been absolutely brilliant with me, it has been amazing so far.

“I think it is always more comfortable coming into a dressing room when you know a few faces, but I think all the boys have been outstanding and the staff as well, along with everyone else at the club. I felt right at home and this is the destination for me.”