Llorente has yet to play a single minute of this summer's European Championships for Luis Enrique's side who have made it to the last four despite conceding five goals in their five games played.

Aymeric Laporte partners his former Manchester City team mate Eric Garcia at centre-back against the Italians as 27-year-old Llorente is again amongst the substitutes along with fellow centre-back option Pau Torres of Villarreal.

England or Denmark will await tonight's victors in Sunday's final.

Leeds United's Spanish international centre-back Diego Llorente. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

