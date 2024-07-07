Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diego Llorente has issued a goodbye message on social media.

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has confirmed that a chapter has ended with a future vow upon saying farewell to Roma.

Spanish defender Llorente joined Leeds from Real Sociedad in September 2020 but departed in a loan move to Roma in January 2023 for the rest of that campaign. The centre-back then re-joined Roma on a season-long loan the following summer and Llorente has now made 54 appearances for the Italian side who finished last season sixth in Serie A.

Llorente, though, is contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2026 and the defender has now said a definite farewell to Roma in an Instagram message, vowing to always support the club from afar.

Spanish side Real Betis have been linked with a 5m euros move for Llorente but it is clear that his next move will not be a return to Roma.

Taking to the social media platform, Llorente wrote: “I can only say thank you Rome, an unforgettable year and a half in which I could be happy and understand what Romanist feeling means.

“Wearing the Rome jersey was a big responsibility, but at the same time a unique feeling. I end this period satisfied for having defended and fought for this shield, leaving everything on the field with pride and honor.

“I will always remember the great nights at the Olympic Stadium, the derby atmosphere and more than 70,000 people singing the anthem of Rome. Thank you to all the fans for your unconditional support, and thank you to all the people who allowed me to live this dream, which I will never forget.