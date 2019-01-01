Leeds United defender Barry Douglas admits performances haven't been good enough

Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has admitted his performances have fallen short of own standards in recent games following back-to-back defeats.

Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a 4-2 defeat on New Year's Day against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground which handed the Whites consecutive losses for the first time this campaign.

Leeds left-back Douglas, who returned to the side for the dramatic Boxing Day victory over Blackburn Rovers following a sickness bug, admitted that he felt his own performances had fallen short of the standard required in recent games.

"Personally not been good enough from me lately and I hold my hands up," wrote Douglas on his official Twitter account.

"With the highs comes the lows and it’s how we deal with it that defines us individually and as a team. Your continued support is crucial to us and gives us that extra push to right the wrongs."

United midfielder Adam Forshaw also had an afternoon to forget against Aitor Karanka's men as his mistake led to the opening goal of the game.

The 27-year-old swept up a loose ball inside his own half but a back pass was under hit to Leeds stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell which allowed Forest's Jack Colback to latch onto the ball and round the goalkeeper to tap home into an empty net.

Forshaw also took the step of taking to social media following the game to apologise to the fans: "Hold my hands up, poor on the first goal and simply not good enough. Sorry to all the fans and the lads - but we put it right in the next game. Thanks for all the support."

Kalvin Phillips, who saw red in the defeat, tweeted after the game: "I apologise to my team mates and our amazing travelling fans for my red card today. I mistimed my tackle, I accept responsibility and I will make up for my mistake."