Leeds United ace bags first call-up for World Cup qualifiers after international switch
Leeds United left back Junior Firpo has received an international call-up to the Dominican Republic squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.
Born in Santo Domingo, former Spain under-21s international Firpo made his senior international debut for the Dominican Republic in March with outings in friendlies against Aruba and Peru.
Two months on, 27-year-old Firpo has now been named in the squad for two World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with an away clash against Jamaica on Friday, June 7 (12.30am.
Five days later, his team will take in a home game against the British Virgin Islands on Wednesday, June 12 (1am). Dominica and Guatemala form the rest of the qualifying group.
