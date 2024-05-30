Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds player has received a first World Cup qualifiers call-up.

Leeds United left back Junior Firpo has received an international call-up to the Dominican Republic squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Born in Santo Domingo, former Spain under-21s international Firpo made his senior international debut for the Dominican Republic in March with outings in friendlies against Aruba and Peru.

Two months on, 27-year-old Firpo has now been named in the squad for two World Cup qualifiers next month, starting with an away clash against Jamaica on Friday, June 7 (12.30am.