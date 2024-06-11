Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United centre-half Charlie Cresswell is reportedly of interest to 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96 this summer.

The German side are keen to add a young centre-back during the summer transfer window, according to sports newspaper Bild.

It is claimed Cresswell is a player shortlisted by the second tier club as they aim to secure a return to the Bundesliga in 2024/25. Hannover have spent much of the past 25 years in the top flight, but in recent years dropped out of the German footballing elite, forced to ply their trade in the division below.

The two-time German championship winners finished sixth last term and have reportedly identified Cresswell, as well as Peterborough United's out-of-contract defender Josh Knight as attainable this summer.

Cresswell's future at Elland Road remains unclear given his desire to play regular football and lack of first-team involvement last season.

The 21-year-old made just seven appearances for Leeds last season, his most recent outing coming in early February at home to Rotherham United, in which he only played six minutes.

Cresswell did not always see eye-to-eye with manager Daniel Farke during the German's first campaign as Leeds boss, seeking an explanation for the lack of gametime he had received midway through the campaign. Farke also suggested the youngster was not wholly committed to the cause and removed him from contention until he deemed Cresswell's attitude to have improved sufficiently to be selected in matchday squads once again.

Bild's report suggests Cresswell will not be available as cheaply as Peterborough's Knight, who is out-of-contract this summer, and as a result the Posh defender may instead be prioritised by Hannover.