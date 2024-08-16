Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s clash at West Brom.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s quick return to Championship action at West Brom - ahead of which a defender is doubtful and a star has said his goodbyes.

Farke again had the full complement of players to pick from for Wednesday night’s first round Carabao Cup hosting of Middlesbrough in which he made eight changes before Leeds fell to a 3-0 defeat. News then emerged that Brighton had activated a £40m release clause in record signing Georginio Rutter’s contract and that Rutter had consequently verbally agreed to join the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds, who are still seeking their first win of the new season, make a quick return to league action with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at West Brom, ahead of which Farke held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Whites boss admitted that Rutter had now said his goodbyes and also revealed that Austrian international defender Max Wober was a possible doubt for the clash at The Hawthorns due to a calf injury.

Of Rutter, Farke admitted: “I expect he will leave, it's not in our hands any more. The news came out more or less during our prep for the game so Georgi was aware, I was aware, the players are not stupid, they were aware. Fair play to Georgi, he didn't rule himself out of the game, so credit to him.

"But this morning was a pretty emotional morning because he more or less said goodbye. He has said goodbye in an emotional way to every staff member. I expect in the next 24 hours it will be confirmed officially.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked for any other team news, the Whites boss revealed: “The medical department are doing a fantastic job. It seems that everyone is again available. The only question mark is behind Max Wober because he had some problems with his calf so we want to assess him over the afternoon.

"It could be that he is a bit doubtful for the game but apart from that all the others are available and this is also definitely what we need because at the moment the group is still a bit small in numbers."