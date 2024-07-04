Leeds United contract decision made by midfielder as he ties up Championship rival move
The utility man was, like club captain Liam Cooper, offered a deal after his contract ran out in June. Leeds have been waiting on Shackleton’s decision but not anticipating a return and Sheffield United’s interest has led to a move to Bramall Lane. The YEP understands he was with the Blades on Wednesday completing a medical on a move that has been long in the planning but apparently held up by the pending Sheffield United takeover. Should the deal go through as expected, Shackleton will be in line for a return to Elland Road and a reunion with the club he supports when Blades visit Leeds on October 19.
Shackleton was part of Daniel Farke’s first team set-up last season but chances were few and far between. Eight of his 11 Championship appearances came inside the first three months of the season and though injuries had their say yet again, he played just four minutes of league action between January and the end of the campaign. The chance to go elsewhere and pursue more significant game time appears to have swayed the 24-year-old, along with the proximity of Sheffield to his home and young family.
Marcelo Bielsa’s fondness for Shackleton gave him his greatest days in a Leeds shirt. He played 22 times in the Championship title winning season and 13 Premier League games in the following campaign. He departs Elland Road and his childhood club with 94 senior appearances and two goals to his name. He joined Leeds United’s academy at the age of nine, after being spotted playing for his local junior side Kippax Athletic.
