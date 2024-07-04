Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Shackleton has decided to decline Leeds United’s offer of a contract and join Championship rivals Sheffield United.

The utility man was, like club captain Liam Cooper, offered a deal after his contract ran out in June. Leeds have been waiting on Shackleton’s decision but not anticipating a return and Sheffield United’s interest has led to a move to Bramall Lane. The YEP understands he was with the Blades on Wednesday completing a medical on a move that has been long in the planning but apparently held up by the pending Sheffield United takeover. Should the deal go through as expected, Shackleton will be in line for a return to Elland Road and a reunion with the club he supports when Blades visit Leeds on October 19.

Shackleton was part of Daniel Farke’s first team set-up last season but chances were few and far between. Eight of his 11 Championship appearances came inside the first three months of the season and though injuries had their say yet again, he played just four minutes of league action between January and the end of the campaign. The chance to go elsewhere and pursue more significant game time appears to have swayed the 24-year-old, along with the proximity of Sheffield to his home and young family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...