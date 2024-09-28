Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United delighted Daniel Farke with the way they excelled in two different ways in a 3-0 Elland Road beating of Coventry City.

Farke’s men were utterly dominant in the first half but had just the one goal to show for it, Willy Gnonto hammering a Junior Firpo pass high into the net. An early goal in the second period from Jayden Bogle ended the game as a content as though the visitors ended the game with 51 per cent of the possession, they were handily beaten thanks to a late Joel Piroe strike and Leeds’ defensive solidity. The Sky Blues were restricted to one real chance, which came from a long-range strike late in the game.

The only real concern from the fixture was the sight of Ethan Ampadu limping off having smashed into and won a challenge that left him injured. But the captain’s exit facilitated a proper opportunity for Ao Tanaka to introduce himself to Elland Road. The Japan international’s display was one of several impressive performances as Leeds secured a fifth clean sheet in seven league outings.

Farke was delighted with how his team dominated with the ball in the first half and then without it for a long period in the second. “Very good performance, very mature,” he said. “I think we were excellent in the first half, all over them, didn't allow them to have one chance, scored a fantastic team goal, created many chances. Yes could perhaps have buried the game but it was important to stay on it and start again on the front foot in the second half. Last year we were 1-0 up [here against Coventry] and finished 1-1. We got an excellent second goal, took the foot off the gas a bit in possession, could have done with a bit more composure in possession. There were 25 minutes where we controlled everything against the ball, really rock solid. Our decisions in passing were not great or we could have dominated a bit more but I'm not too annoyed with this.”

The difficulties thrown up by injuries this week played into the way the second half panned out, said Farke who reserved praise for his goalkeeper Illan Meslier after a quiet 90 minutes ended with a sublime save from a long-distance strike. Farke said: “We had many important players out and many with injury problems in the week, Pascal, Junior and the injury of our captain Ethan Ampadu. It was understandable that we took the foot from the gas a little.

“I think we all would have preferred to be a bit more composed in possession. A few poor passes. But we know we have three games in six games and away games with long travel. It was more due to important players being out, players with injuries during the week. A first appearance for Ao Tanaka with more minutes. The players felt a bit like we don't take too many risks, be rock solid and mature against the ball. I backed this decision. Another good clean sheet for our confidence, reputation and the goal difference. Still scored the third goal. I'm really pleased we were again able to be so solid against the ball and allowed them their first chance in the 93rd minute, thank God Illan Meslier was still awake and I realised he was still on the pitch then. Compliments to the lads, not an easy week with the injuries. Last season we won one point against Coventry, already this season three points.”