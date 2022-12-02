Leeds United dealt World Cup blow as unexpected concern set to cause fitness problem
Leeds United will face Manchester City in their next competitive fixture at the end of December when the Cityzens arrive at Elland Road with several of their key players raring to go
Leeds fans may have been hoping for a helping hand from the scheduling of the FIFA World Cup in their efforts to defeat Manchester City at the end of this month, however that now appears unlikely. The Whites get back to Premier League action on December 28 when they welcome the Cityzens to West Yorkshire for the second time this calendar year.
Last time out, City were 4-0 winners as Stuart Dallas suffered a femoral fracture and the threat of relegation to the Championship became all the more pressing. In three-and-a-half weeks time, there will be decidedly less pressure on Jesse Marsch and his team given United’s position in the table and the fact the Premier League season is not yet at the halfway point. However, the task of facing the champions will be a difficult one, nonetheless.
Due to the scheduling of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, players who make it to the latter stages of the tournament will not be afforded a great deal of time to rest and recover following an intensive month-long stint with their national teams. The World Cup Final is scheduled for December 18, just eight days before the Premier League season resumes, or ten days in Leeds’ case.
The semi-finals also take place in mid-December, on the 13th and 14th of the month, meaning that for players of four countries, their rest period before getting back to club action will be cut short compared to a typical post-World Cup recovery schedule.
Belgium’s surprise elimination at the group stage, though, means star man Kevin De Bruyne should theoretically be available and well-rested for the visit to Elland Road on December 28. Along with Erling Haaland, whose Norway side failed to qualify for the Finals altogether, Pep Guardiola will be able to call on two of his most potent and threatening attacking players.
Leeds are unlikely to be impacted too heavily by the World Cup schedule, having sent just three members of their squad to Qatar. Rasmus Kristensen has already been knocked out with Denmark, while Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams face a Round of 16 tie against the Netherlands this weekend if they are to progress further.
Belgium, who made it to the Last Four at the 2018 World Cup, were expected to perform better than their early exit, and De Bruyne is not the only City squad member making an unexpected early exit. Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan will also be making a premature return to the Etihad Stadium after Die Mannschaft were also knocked out at the group stage.