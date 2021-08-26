Leeds United dealt winger blow but young star signs new deal

Missed anything over the latest day? Our Thursday morning round up has you covered.

Whites dealt winger blow

Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their interest in signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, with his club now strengthening their stance on him. (Sport/Voetbalmagazine).

STAYING PUT? Club Brugge look set to keep hold of star winger Noa Lang, above. Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Elland Road.

'Caged animal' Adam Forshaw has set his heart on regular football after making his long-awaited Leeds United comeback.

