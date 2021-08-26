Leeds United dealt winger blow but young star signs new deal
Leeds United are building their way towards Sunday's Premier League clash at Burnley - and we bring you all the latest Whites news in one place here.
Missed anything over the latest day? Our Thursday morning round up has you covered.
Whites dealt winger blow
Leeds United have been dealt a blow in their interest in signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, with his club now strengthening their stance on him. (Sport/Voetbalmagazine).
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours via our round up piece HEREYoung star signs new deal
Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at Elland Road.
Read all the full story HEREAdam Forshaw outlines next aim
'Caged animal' Adam Forshaw has set his heart on regular football after making his long-awaited Leeds United comeback.
Read More
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/yorkshire-evening-post-launch-leeds-united-only-digital-subscription-ahead-premier-league-campaign-2967964
A message from the Editor:
Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.
We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/why-yorkshire-evening-post-needs-your-support-laura-collins-yep-editor-2913382
Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.
With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Click here to subscribe.
For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.
Thank you Laura Collins