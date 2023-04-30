Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United dealt injury blow at Bournemouth as key figure hobbles off leading to star's return

Leeds United were dealt a fresh injury blow during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League crunch clash at Bournemouth in which a key Whites figure was forced to hobble off.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read

Captain Liam Cooper started his third game in succession for Javi Gracia’s side but the centre-back was seen stretching his groin on a couple of occasions around the half hour mark, by which point the Whites were 2-0 down.

Leeds then pulled a goal back through Patrick Bamford but Cooper sunk to the turf and needed treatment before ultimately being taken off in the 34th minute. The skipper was replaced by Max Wober who himself was returning from a recent knock. Cooper later re-emerged from the dressing room with what appeared to be an ice pack on his hip.

INJURY BLOW: For Whites skipper Liam Cooper at Bournemouth. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.INJURY BLOW: For Whites skipper Liam Cooper at Bournemouth. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.
