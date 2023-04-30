Captain Liam Cooper started his third game in succession for Javi Gracia’s side but the centre-back was seen stretching his groin on a couple of occasions around the half hour mark, by which point the Whites were 2-0 down.

Leeds then pulled a goal back through Patrick Bamford but Cooper sunk to the turf and needed treatment before ultimately being taken off in the 34th minute. The skipper was replaced by Max Wober who himself was returning from a recent knock. Cooper later re-emerged from the dressing room with what appeared to be an ice pack on his hip.