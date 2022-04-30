Leeds United dealt huge late injury blow which forces reshuffle for Manchester City clash

Leeds United were dealt a major late injury blow ahead of Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Elland Road which forced boss Jesse Marsch to make a late change.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 30th April 2022
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 5:27 pm

Whites captain Liam Cooper pulled out of the warm up and headed back down the tunnel with around half an hour to go until kick off.

It meant Marsch was forced into making a late change to his side, Cooper replaced by Mateusz Klich for the clash against Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling. Subs: Steffen, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, McAtee.

