Leeds United dealt huge late injury blow which forces reshuffle for Manchester City clash

Whites captain Liam Cooper pulled out of the warm up and headed back down the tunnel with around half an hour to go until kick off.
It meant Marsch was forced into making a late change to his side, Cooper replaced by Mateusz Klich for the clash against Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side.
Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Cresswell, Shackleton, Bate, James, Gelhardt, Greenwood.
Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Grealish, Jesus, Foden, Sterling. Subs: Steffen, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete, McAtee.