Leeds United dealt fresh striker injury blow against Everton

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford returned to the Whites bench having missed United’s last three games with a groin issue but Leeds then lost Rodrigo to a shoulder injury midway through the first half against the Toffees.

Playing as the lone striker, Rodrigo was played in on goal by a Luis Sinisterra through ball but Everton keeper Jordan Pickford rushed out of his area to clear whilst colliding with the Spanish international at the same time.

Rodrigo injured his shoulder in the process and immediately signalled for treatment.

FORCED OFF: Leeds United striker Rodrigo. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The striker could not continue and was quickly taken off and replaced by Joe Gelhardt who had to wait a few minutes before finally coming on in the 31st minute.