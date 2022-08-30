Leeds United dealt fresh striker injury blow against Everton
Leeds United were dealt a fresh striker injury blow during a frustrating first-half of Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash against Everton at Elland Road.
Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford returned to the Whites bench having missed United’s last three games with a groin issue but Leeds then lost Rodrigo to a shoulder injury midway through the first half against the Toffees.
Playing as the lone striker, Rodrigo was played in on goal by a Luis Sinisterra through ball but Everton keeper Jordan Pickford rushed out of his area to clear whilst colliding with the Spanish international at the same time.
Rodrigo injured his shoulder in the process and immediately signalled for treatment.
The striker could not continue and was quickly taken off and replaced by Joe Gelhardt who had to wait a few minutes before finally coming on in the 31st minute.
Everton were already 1-0 up via a cool Anthony Gordon finish in the 17th minute and Frank Lampard’s side took their lead into the break.