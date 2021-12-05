Leeds United dealt fresh injury blow in early stages of Brentford clash

The fixture saw Luke Ayling return to the starting line-up after two and a half months out with a knee injury United then lost captain Liam Cooper inside the first 15 minutes of the contest against the Bees.

As part of early Brentford pressure, Bryan Mbeumo fired wide from a cross from the left flank in the 11th minute but Cooper injured himself in closing the Brentford forward down.

The defender appeared to jar his right leg and immediately went to ground for treatment.

INJURY BLOW: For Leeds United captain Liam Cooper against Brentford. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

It soon became apparent that Cooper was unable to continue as the centre-back eventually got to his feet but in doing so taking off the captain's arm band.

The Scotland international then slowly made his way off, limping as he walked around the perimeter of the pitch and holding the back of his right upper leg.

It meant Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was forced into an early change and Jack Harrison was eventually brought on to replace the skipper in the 15th minute.

Mateusz Klich initially stripped off to come on but then sat back down and the introduction of Harrison saw Dan James move upfront and Junior Firpo sent into the back three.

