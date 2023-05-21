Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United dealt fresh injury blow at West Ham as part of rapid double setback for Whites

Leeds United have been dealt a fresh injury blow as part of a rapid double setback for the relegation-battling Whites.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 21st May 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Leeds must win Sunday’s clash at West Ham United to keep their bid for Premier League survival in their own hands and the Whites made a dream start in taking the lead after 17 minutes through Rodrigo who brilliantly volleyed home from a Weston McKennie long throw.

West Ham, though, equalised in the 31st minute through Declan Rice and Whites boss Sam Allardyce was forced to make an early substitution just three minutes later with Patrick Bamford having become injured and unable to continue. Bamford was replaced by Willy Gnonto and made his way down the tunnel as the first half ended 1-1.

FRESH INJURY: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.FRESH INJURY: For Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right. Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images.
