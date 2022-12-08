Leeds United dealt fresh injury blow as new breakout star limps off against Elche

Elche thought they had taken an early lead in the fourth minute when Lucas Boye converted at the second attempt only to be flagged offside. Leeds then immediately countered up the other end of the pitch and Crysencio Summerville looked destined to score when racing through only to be denied by a last ditch tackle from Elche’s John Nwanko. Both players were injured in the collision although John initially looked worse off, only for Summerville to then show signs of distress. The in-form 21-year-old Dutch winger who has netted in his last four games was unable to continue and gingerly hobbled off to be replaced by Sam Greenwood in the 11th minute.