Leeds United dealt fresh blow hot on heels of Chelsea setback with Whites left on brink

Javi Gracia’s side were beaten by a single goal in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge in which Wesley Fofana headed home the winner from a Ben Chilwell corner in the 53rd minute. The defeat left Leeds still only one point clear of the drop zone but still four points ahead of bottom of the table Southampton.

The Saints, though, ended a dreadful week by giving themselves a huge boost in beating Saturday evening’s visitors Leicester City 1-0 at St Mary’s. Their victory has taken them off the foot of the division and Bournemouth now sit in last place following Saturday’s heart breaking 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in which the Cherries led 2-0. Bournemouth, second-bottom Southampton and third-bottom Everton are all on 21 points, just one point behind fourth-bottom Leeds. However, the Whites are only one point behind fifth-bottom West Ham United and two points adrift of sixth-bottom Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteenth-placed Nottingham Forest are a further point away with a game in hand which comes at home to Everton in a relegation-battle cruncher on Sunday afternoon. A point for the Toffees would leave the Whites in the drop zone.