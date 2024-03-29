Leeds United dealt first summer transfer setback as midfield 'target' exit ruled out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United may have a battle on their hands if they are to prise Sean Longstaff away from Newcastle United this summer. The Whites are said to have identified the midfielder as a potential target this summer should they win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

At the time of writing that is something the Whites are on course to do with the club perched inside the automatic promotion spots. It seems making Joe Rodon's deal permanent could be the club's priority in the summer if they were to go up, while they have been strongly linked with the signing of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Whites are said to be interested in Longstaff, who appeared to have an uncertain future at St James' Park. However, according to Football Insider, Newcastle are now keen to see the midfielder stick around this summer after seeing him prove his worth to Eddie Howe this season.

Longstaff has started 30 games in all competitions for the Magpies and with Sandro Tonali yet to complete the ban he received last year for gambling offences, he looks set to play a key role for Newcastle over the remainder of the season. Tonali, who was charged by the FA earlier this week, is currently due to return in August, but it seems Longstaff could still remain a part of Howe's plans.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire senior career with Newcastle, making 172 appearances for the club in total. He did have spells with both Blackpool and Kilmarnock on loan earlier in his career, but he has been a regular in the senior fold at Newcastle for the last five seasons now and, if the report is to be believed, he looks set to play a role next time around, too.