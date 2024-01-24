Leeds United dealt blow in winger pursuit amid 'reignited interest' in Liverpool man

Leeds United have a little over a week remaining to complete any January transfer business. The Whites have let players leave this month but they're yet to add to their squad and they'll be hoping to do so before the February 1 deadline.

Of course, Daniel Farke and his players will be focused on the clash with Norwich City on Wednesday evening, but the work will be going on behind the scenes to ensure Farke has the tools he needs to help the Whites get over the line during the second half of the season. Here's a look at some of the transfer stories out there this evening.

Benson blow

Leeds United have lost out to Southampton in the race to sign Manuel Benson from Burnley this month, claims Football Insider. The Whites had been heavily linked with a move for Benson, who has struggled for opportunities in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

But the report claims Southampton are close to reaching an agreement with the Clarets to take the winger to St Mary's Stadium on loan for the rest of the season. Southampton will hope to see Benson replicate the type of form he showed at Turf Moor last season, in which he bagged 14 goals and claimed five assists as Burnley romped to the Championship title.

Leeds have been linked with other attackers this month with Liverpool's Mateusz Musialowski said to be of interest.

Leeds mull over Phillips move

Leeds United are one of several Championship clubs keeping an eye on Nat Phillips' situation at Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Phillips in the summer transfer window before the defender's move to Celtic, where he struggled for game time and has subsequently been recalled.

