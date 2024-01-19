All the transfer coming out of Elland Road as the January window heats up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window is beginning to gather pace now and Leeds United are still expected to do some business over the next fortnight. The Whites haven't dipped into the market just yet but they need defensive reinforcements after the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the transfer stories coming out of Elland Road this evening:

Llorente deal 'still alive'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Saint-Germain are still pushing to sign Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente this month in order to strengthen their backline. That's according to French reporter Santi Aouna, who claims the Ligue 1 giants have held discussions this week about Llorente and the possibility of seeing his loan at Roma cut short.

Llorente is halfway through his second loan at Roma, where his performances in Serie A have caught the eye and seen him land on the radar of PSG. Reports earlier in the window seemed to suggest that Jose Mourinho was willing to part ways with the centre-back if the player wanted to leave, but given the Portuguese has now been sacked, Roma's stance may have changed.

Leeds will more than likely be keen to do business this month, with a permanent deal seeing them recoup at least some of the £18m they paid for Llorente back in 2020, while there is a chance it could even free up funds to make additions late in the window.

Ex-Leeds target in demand

Leeds United saw a £10m bid rejected for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley in the summer as they looked to add to their ranks in the middle of the park. However, it seems as though O'Riley could be on the move this month with a host of clubs, including La Liga high flyers Girona, report Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic would loath to lose the Denmark international, given his importance to the side, but it seems their resolve could be tested. The report also claims that O'Riley is attracting interest from the Premier League while Inter Milan have also taken a look at him in recent weeks.