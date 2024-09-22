Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from an emotional day for Leeds and Cardiff in South Wales.

Leeds United made hard work of the Championship's bottom side, even with a numerical advantage, but a win is a win.

Daniel Farke needed to get back on track, with grumbles in the fanbase following the defeat by Burnley. It was not the attacking performance he will have wished for, especially given Cardiff went down to 10, but the three points, two goals and clean sheet were important. Here's the YEP take on an emotional day for both clubs.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good day

Largie Ramazani

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if the overall performance did not sparkle and even if he should have had two goals, scoring on his full debut will be something special to remember. He took the goal really well and showcased the pace Leeds hope to employ to good effect this season. Celebrating with the fans at the end will have iced the cake.

Joel Piroe

Off the bench, one chance, one goal. What made it even better for the Dutchman was that he was booed onto the pitch by home fans due to his stint with Swansea City. Piroe served a perfect reminder of how clinical he can be and the goal was vital to settle any potential late nerves or drama.

Cardiff City and Leeds United

The way the two sets of fans joined together to pay tribute to Sol Bamba was fantastic to see and hear. Cardiff City's little touches of class were lovely too and showed in what high regard Bamba is held

Bad day

Manor Solomon

The Israeli international's injury record was highlighted by Daniel Farke when Leeds signed him but it will be frustrating for the player, the manager and the club that he has already had to miss game time through a back issue. Largie Ramazani, at least, eased the situation with a goal on his full debut

Joel Bagan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you're winless in five games and up against a superior side, with your manager under huge pressure, a challenge like that is never wise. As debatable as Cardiff might feel the red card was, Bagan gave the referee a decision to make and gave his team an almost impossible task of getting anything from the game.

Erol Bulut

The red card certainly didn't help matters but even before they went down to 10 men Cardiff were abysmal in possession. The misplaced passes, the lack of discernible plan when they had the ball and the almost sheer absence of chances throughout made it a difficult watch. They did at least stick to their defensive task well enough with a man disadvantage but Bulut will remain under huge pressure now.

Off-camera moments

Cardiff City adding a touch of class with photos of Sol Bamba in Leeds colours among those adorning the walls of the media suite. The big screen inside Cardiff City Stadium showed a compilation of Bamba's goals for both clubs shortly before the planned tribute at 2.45pm.

The Leeds United bench standing to their feet to applaud during the minute for Bamba during the game, as their Cardiff counterparts remained seated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto's new 'last off the bus' partner Largie Ramazani.

Neil Warnock greeting Sam Byram in the technical area for a hug and a chat as the Leeds substitute came off after the warm-up.

Angus Kinnear and Eddie Gray representing Leeds United on the pitch during the minute of applause for Bamba. Kinnear putting a consoling arm around Bamba's tearful mother Sehrata.

Daniel Farke having a quiet word with Ramazani about what he wanted in a particular scenario just a couple of minutes in. By the 12th minute the German was raging at his winger for not making the right run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier and Rodon playing the blame game after the keeper's pass put the defender in a spot of bother.

Gnonto geeing up the away end as Leeds ran back to halfway for the restart after the opener as Ampadu told his team-mates to keep up their performance level.

Ampadu with a little word in Ollie Tanner's ear after slamming into a challenge with the Cardiff man.

Farke losing his cool completely with someone in yellow - Ethan Ampadu looked like the object of his ire - as Cardiff were granted a counter attack in the second half. The manager was punching the air furiously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piroe and Ramazani pushing forward to do the wave with the away end, before Farke had a word in the latter's ear about his performance.

Farke having an embrace with Cairns and then a word with a frustrated-looking Firpo as the team went to appreciate their fanbase. Farke then walked to the visiting fans to do his customary post-victory wave and stayed applauding them for a little longer than usual.