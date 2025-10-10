Leeds United cult hero and mystery man David Batty has added his signature to a campaign to recognise the achievements of his former boss.

Unlike a great number of his peers and Elland Road alumni, Batty has not stuck around for the after-dinner circuit or media side of the game since he quit playing. Instead, Batty is enjoying a quiet retirement away from the spotlight. Yet despite causing headlines with his autobiography's description of old boss Howard Wilkinson as 'boring' the former midfielder has lent his signature to a campaign to build a statue for the First Division title-winning manager.

WILKO92 is a supporter-led fundraising effort aimed at paying tribute to Wilkinson for his contribution to the club's history and the legacy he helped create with the Thorp Arch academy. The campaign website states they want to raise £140,000 to create a 'life-size statue of Howard Wilkinson in Leeds as a permanent tribute to the man who delivered Leeds United’s last top-flight title and revolutionised the club from top to bottom.'

Batty, a member of the 1991/92 First Division championship winning team, has signed a unique collection of an original print showing him in that season's Yorkshire Evening Post sponsored kit.

Dave Tomlinson from the campaign said: "David Batty is one of the most admired figures in Leeds United history. For him to back this campaign in this way is an indication of the respect he has for Howard Wilkinson — the man who guided Leeds United through one of the greatest eras in the club’s history.”

The print is a limited edition numbered from 1 to 120 only and it will come with a certificate of authenticity showing David signing the prints at his home. No further copies of this signed print will be issued. All profits from the sales of this print will be donated to the fundraising project for the Howard Wilkinson statue. Prints will cost £92 plus £6.50 postage and packaging. For more information visit www.wilko92.com.

The Old Peacock pub on Elland Road has become the official headquarters of the campaign, while ex-players like Gary McAllister and Tony Dorigo have thrown their weight behind it with appearances at fundraising events.