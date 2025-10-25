Leeds United England youth international seals loan move with chance of very quick debut

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Oct 2025, 10:59 BST
A Leeds United youngster has sealed a loan move.

Young Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has sealed a loan move to a National League North side.

Ombang, 20, an England youth international, has featured in Premier League 2, the Vertu Trophy and the Premier League International Cup so far this season for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Capped at England under-17s level

Capped at England under-17s level, the keeper has now joined National League North side Darlington on a youth loan, returning to the north east after a loan spell with Hartlepool United towards the end of last season.

Steve Watson’s Darlington side currently sit 17th in the National League North table and Ombang is eligible to make his debut in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Southport which is a 3pm kick-off.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Darryl well during his time in County Durham and we will be monitoring his progress closely.”

Related topics:Premier League 2County DurhamHartlepool UnitedDarlingtonNational LeagueNational League NorthEngland
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice