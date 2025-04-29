Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United Dan James says Daniel Farke's Kenilworth Road mind games worked a treat for a team that went on an incredible winning run at the right time to secure promotion.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were booed by sections of the away end after their draw at Luton Town, with Farke insisting once again that a point on the road could be priceless for his side. He also raised eyebrows with an uncharacteristic and bold claim that he was '100 per cent convinced' that Leeds would play Premier League football next season. Farke later admitted that he sensed the time was right to make a statement to lead the players, fans and the media and James believes the manager's belief played a big part in the side's five-game winning streak that took promotion away from Sheffield United and put Leeds one win away from a league title and 100 points.

"I wouldn't say we were feeling the pressure but he did that to take the pressure off us," said the Welsh international. "After games when we've lost or drawn and people expected us to win he always takes responsibility but it's down to us as players. We were disappointed to drop points when we did but from then on we haven't put a foot wrong and I think him saying that really gave that driving force to be like 'yes we will' and we've done that now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James sat out the games against Preston North End, Stoke City and Bristol City with a hamstring injury and admits he has a 'very slim chance' of making the season finale at Plymouth Argyle but he played a full part in the promotion celebrations last week and again at Elland Road on Monday night.

"Unbelievable, to share that with the fans tonight was absolutely unbelievable," he said. "Last week we had to wait until after the game. It's something that may only come once in your career and it was special. Tonight was about everyone in the club, the players, the fans, the manager. He said three or four weeks ago we'd be in the Premier League next season and we are. There's a massive game on Saturday to go and win the league. It's an unbelievable feeling. It's incredible for me, for the whole club, back to where we belong. We were so gutted not to get there last season, we had to go again. It was gutting, we felt that this season not wanting it to happen again. I'm just delighted for everyone at the club, behind the scenes, the fans."

The winger, whose 12 goals and nine assists have underpinned the promotion charge, was full of praise for his fellow players for the performance they put together against the Robins in a 4-0 beating. Goals from Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto ended it as a contest before Largie Ramazani's late brace added the exclamation mark.

What did James say about his teammates performance last night?

"Great to watch, the same last week," said James. "Bristol City came here fighting to get in the play-offs and I thought we played with freedom, we were great. They've got threats all around the pitch. From Karl [Darlow] to Joel [Piroe] we were great tonight, we knew what we needed to do. We were absolutely brilliant tonight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only challenge remaining is to beat Plymouth. A win would guarantee the league title thanks to Leeds' superior goal difference over Burnley, who also sit on 97 points. He believes Leeds have already shown the necessary mentality this season as they plot for one last celebration."

"There's a big mentality," he said. "We were eight points clear at one stage, it came back and from then on people doubted us. From our point of view we didn't really feel that pressure too much, we knew we were good enough to do it. Burnley have been incredible and have taken us all the way. It will be an interesting one on Saturday."